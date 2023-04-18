An "electric" Jack Miller helped the Glen Innes Magpies men open their 2023 Group 19 senior rugby league account.
Miller bagged three tries in the 34-14 triumph over the Walcha-Uralla TigerRoos on Saturday.
President and player Sam Schiffmann said the centre was dominant while their forwards dominated the smaller TigerRoos outfit.
"We probably just had a bigger pack, as usual," he said.
"Our starting bench was me and Daniel Cheers, who started in our A-grade grand final a few years ago, Cam Holliss and my brother Ben."
The first-half didn't go to plan and the home side took back momentum with two tries as half-time neared.
But that inspired the Magpies to "play football" in the second stanza.
"The amount of defence we had to put up and we kept holding them out, it was unreal," Schiffmann said.
"In patches we played really good football and in other patches we did everything wrong we could have.
"There was two or four points at half-time and we put in a bit more of a polished second-half."
Another positive for the Magpies is the seven young players who made their senior rugby league debut.
"Majority of those are juniors that have come through and have come back to rugby league," Schiffmann said.
Earlier, the home club's league tag team defeated the Magpies 26-8 in Walcha winger Jordyn Hoy's 100th game.
Schiffmann said the Glen girls travelled with 11 players, the majority stepping up to senior level for the first time.
"We were travelling with nine until Thursday night," he said.
"[But we are] absolutely stoked footy is back, that it is what it all about.
"The girls had a good day and a heap of fun."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
