The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Qurindi women pushing on as they 'try and keep the women's team alive'

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After they had to forfeit their opening round clash on Saturday, Quirindi women's coach Georgia Moore, pictured with referee Ian Gourley, was AR for her first official game.
After they had to forfeit their opening round clash on Saturday, Quirindi women's coach Georgia Moore, pictured with referee Ian Gourley, was AR for her first official game.

Quirindi remain committed to fielding a side in this season's Central North women's 10s competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.