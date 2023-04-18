Quirindi remain committed to fielding a side in this season's Central North women's 10s competition.
The Lions had to forfeit their opening round match against Barraba on Saturday after only having five available players. Under the zone's rules you have to have a minimum of six.
They do have more than that on paper - they've got about 12 coach Georgia Moore said - but they can't all commit every week or until later in the season.
Due to host Inverell in round 2 this coming Saturday, she said they are sitting on seven at the moment, which would be enough to take the field. There is also the provision to play sevens if either side doesn't have enough players for 10s.
"But we're still definitely looking for more players," Moore said.
"We want to try and keep the women's team alive."
Struggling for players since the start of the pre-season after losing a number of last year's squad through a combination of reasons - changing circumstances, injuries, retirement - in a last ditch effort to try and rally some players they even reached out to Australian 7s star Charlotte Caslick.
"I've been talking to her and then mum sent her a private message," Moore said.
She subsequently posted on her Facebook page that they were looking for players and asked everyone to share.
Since the post, Moore said they have had a few Fijian women get in touch and they are in conversations with them at the moment.
Even though she wasn't playing on Saturday, she still headed out Barraba, picking up the flag instead and making her official assistant referee (AR) debut.
Newly-minted as a Level 1 qualified referee she ran the line for the second grade clash.
When she's not lacing up the boots, the plan is to do some refereeing, either in the middle or the line.
"There's not many young referees in this area," Moore said about what prompted her to get involved.
After completing the online component last year, she did her practical assessment during the Lions' four way trial with Scone, Robb and St Albert's.
She wasn't the only debutante on the weekend with Lou Wilson refereeing her first senior game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.