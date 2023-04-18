The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

The voice to parliament forum in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
April 19 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uluru Statement from the Heart representative and Wiradjuri man Geoff Scott at the voice to parliament forum in Tamworth on April 18, 2023. Picture supplied
Uluru Statement from the Heart representative and Wiradjuri man Geoff Scott at the voice to parliament forum in Tamworth on April 18, 2023. Picture supplied

Representatives from Uluru Statement from the Heart were in Tamworth to talk all things Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.