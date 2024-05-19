'These are the games you wanna be winning': Magpies edge Roos in big chill

On a day in which the Arctic visited Werris Creek, the home side parlayed a hot start into a "gritty" win over a fast-finishing Boggabri.
The temperate was officially 12 degrees after a polar blast hit the east coast of Australia, but the wind chill made it feel significantly colder.
Despite that, an excellent crowd rimmed David Taylor Park as second-placed Werris Creek claimed their fourth win of the season, while the third-placed Roos lost for the second time this campaign.
"Pretty gritty - hung in there," said Magpies No. 3 Dave Murnane, who bagged a double, adding: "These are the games you wanna be winning, really.
"They're the games that help at the back end of the season, so full credit to everyone that dug in."
Murnane - a multiple premiership-winner with Aberdeen who is in his first season at Werris Creek - crashed over out wide in the third minute to open the scoring.
In the 15th minute, Magpies No. 9 Wes Riley scored under the posts and Mitch Doring converted: 10-0 Magpies.
Soon after that, Boggabri opened their account via a four-pointer to No. 11 Cameron Kerr, before Roos No. 15 Josefu Biv posted a powerful try in the 36th minute and Ashley White converted: 10-10 at half-time.
The visitors struck first after the break, when No. 6 Isaiah Adams showed good acceleration inside the Magpies' 20 metre zone: 14-10 Boggabri.
In the 51st minute, Murnane crashed over for his second try and Doring added the extras from out wide: 16-14 Magpies.
I think everyone's bought in to what the coaches and that are putting in.- Dave Murnane
Seven minutes later, No. 7 Doring scooped up a dropped ball to race away and score.
He slotted the conversion, with Roos prop Nic Millar then crashing over in the 79th minute.
Murnane said Werris Creek were serious title contenders.
"I'm only pretty new to the club," he said. "But from what I've seen ... I think everyone's bought in to what the coaches and that are putting in."
