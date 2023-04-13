THE crown of 'country music capital' just isn't enough for Tamworth as council looks to add two new notches to its belt buckle.
Events capital of regional NSW and country capital of the state are on council's wish list, and there's grand plans on how to get there.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader conversations with "various businesses" were in train to develop a swanky new multi-million dollar tourism precinct as tourists roll into town.
Plans for the country music and equine attraction were released in 2021, but now council is seeking expressions of interest to develop a business case and strategy for the precinct.
"Tamworth has always been on the front foot," Cr Webb said.
"We've always pushed very hard to make our place the place of choice for people to come and set up businesses, to come and live, and to come and grow their family."
It's anticipated the tourism centre, which is slated to include a high-rise hotel, restaurants, rodeo museum, and multi-purpose function centre, will provide a "world class" and "innovative" experience.
It would also bring the existing Country Music Hall of Fame, Country Music Wax Museum and National Guitar Museum all under the one roof.
The Big Golden Guitar will also be relocated.
"It's a smart way to do business," Cr Webb said.
"We've got to try and make our city fit for the future."
The strategy will help inform council of funding and commercial opportunities, return on investments and an operating model, according to the expression of interest.
"We need to understand how to deliver a more compelling visitor proposition," the document says.
"That drives both longer stays and repeat visitation to the region."
The strategy will be used in conjunction with the business case, which will outline the estimated costs, commercial return, and economic and community benefits.
To claim the title of the 'events capital', a separate expression of interest has been advertised to develop a five-year regional events strategy and business case.
With more than 200 events already on council's calendar each year, the strategy will help find new ways to attract new conferences, festivals, concerts, sporting, cultural, agricultural, equine and livestock events.
Within the strategy, a standalone strategy focused on "defending and growing" the country music festival will also be developed, according to the expression of interest.
Both strategies are to identify the positive flow on effects for the surrounding local government areas.
