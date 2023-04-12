People in the Tamworth region are being hit hard by cost of living increases as more locals turn to food banks and volunteer services just to get by.
Of the 900 locals who sought assistance from St Vincent De Paul Society in the past year, 28 per cent had asked for help for the first time, four in five had requested food, and 55 per cent cited housing stress as a major concern.
This is according to St Vinnie's Tamworth regional president Jann Browne, who said the situation has never been this dire, as people try to pay the rent, the mortgage or find a place to live.
"Most of our people are cutting back on fresh fruit and vegetables," Ms Browne said.
"And they're redirecting money from other parts of their budgets just so they can find food."
St Vinnie's Tamworth region also includes Armidale, Glen Innes, Guyra, Inverell, Moree, Narrabri, Quirindi, Warialda, Tenterfield and Wee Waa.
Pastor James Ardill, who runs the Liberty Food Pantry in Tamworth, said he has seen a "tremendous increase" in the number of people walking through the doors in the past year.
About two years ago, they had an average of 200 customers each week but now they have 300.
The Liberty Food Pantry is staffed by volunteers and sells mostly donated food at half the price for those struggling with low incomes.
"People are doing it tough," Mr Ardill said.
He said household budgets are having to grapple with skyrocketing increases in necessities such as fuel, electricity, rent and food.
"A lot of people have another $100 taken out of their pockets just on what they would normally buy and that's not even counting interest rates," Mr Ardill said.
TFSS's Lynda Townsend said they surpassed their annual government-set quota of assisting 300 individuals and families, three months ahead of the end of the financial year.
"We have definitely seen dramatic increases in the number of people who are requiring support," Ms Townsend said.
"And some of those people could be classified as moderate income; so maybe two families working."
Since July last year, TFSS has received 542 referrals from people over the age of 25, requesting homelessness support.
For those under the age of 25, about 120 of the 222 who have reached out for support have presented as homeless.
