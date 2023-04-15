The horse capital of Australia is saddling up for the 43rd Scone Horse Festival.
The 10-day festival celebrating the noble animal starts from Thursday, May 4 and runs until Sunday, May 14.
The theme for this year's event 'Kings and Queens of the Stable', is a reflection of how owners treat their horses like royalty.
"We felt that anyone who is involved in horses, whether you're a weekend lover or owner, or a professional trainer, we all love our horses and we treat them like kings and queens," Scone Horse Festival president Andrew Cooper said.
The event is taking inspiration from the upcoming coronation of His Majesty King Charles and is also a tribute to late Queen Elizabeth ll.
"Queen Elizabeth started riding when she was three and continued to do so until the year of her passing," Mr Cooper said.
"Her lifelong love for horses is something we resonate with and will showcase in the festival," he said.
The jammed-packed program will offer visitors a range of activities including a fireworks display, an equine extravaganza, sheep dog trials, yarns night, farrier demonstrations, the thoroughbred industry awards, and Scone Cup Carnival and race day.
"We have something on every day," Mr Cooper said.
The jewel event in the festival crown will be the Warburton's Street Parade, which is scheduled for the same day as the coronation on Sunday, May 6.
"The parade is amazing. It's a wonderful spectacle," Mr Cooper said.
"With the schools getting involved and normally do up a semi trailer, they get dressed up and it comes out a wonderful, colourful spectacle," he said.
Mr Cooper said this year he wanted to bring the festival back to it's former glory, making it bigger and better.
"COVID put a lot of restrictions on, so we were struggling to get momentum again," he said
"We're building up towards the 45th anniversary [of the festival] and by that time, the main street of Scone will be redeveloped, so we're building back up to having a massive big festival again."
For a full program of festival events head to www.sconehorsefestival.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
