Entice the children away from their iphones and Playstations these school holidays with a walk through the history of Tamworth.
The annual Tamworth Regional Heritage Festival is on from April 12 to 23, with exhibitions, cultural displays, demonstrations and tours being held at 15 venues across the region.
Tamworth Historical Society's Melinda Gill stepped into the puff-sleeved dress of 1890s Australia to announce the event at Tamworth Railway Station on Wednesday.
"We've got such a great history and some amazing buildings," Ms Gill said.
The highlight of the festival is the guided walk, which this year focuses on the history of the Paradise end of Peel Street.
"The guided walks have built a strong reputation as a not-to-be-missed event," Ms Gill said.
On Friday night, Kamilaroi elder Len Waters will tell the stories of the stars as seen through the eyes of local Indigenous ancestors, at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre.
And on April 21, Fitzroy Plaza will be awash with lights projected onto buildings for the City of Lights: Next Gen event.
Every day there is an event sure to interest any one of any age, including gold panning, pioneer artefacts, war heroics, and performances that also take in sites at Barraba, Moonbi, Nundle and Manilla.
Visit tamworthheritagefestival.com.au for the full program.
