AS Tamworth's Country Music Festival faces an 'imminent threat' organisers have been forced to think about how to evolve and adapt to ensure the event's survival.
The Queensland Government's investment in events like CMC Rocks Queensland and the Broadbeach Country Music Festival has sparked concerns the country music crown could be slipping from the grip of Tamworth.
A visitor economy plan, which will go before council on Tuesday, has labelled the competition as an "imminent threat" to Tamworth's flagship festival.
Tamworth Regional Council director of growth and prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill, said council is looking at how to expand the offerings of the 10 day festival to keep the event growing.
Throughout the past few years Ms O'Neill said there had been about a 25 per cent increase in families attending.
"That's where we need to augment our festival to achieve the needs of families," she said.
"That's why we brought in the 'family zone' a couple of years ago which has been very, very popular."
The festival accounts for a fifth of the region's entire visitor economy, which is overall worth close to $300 million a year and employs 1200 people.
A focus on its future success will see organisers target the next generation of country music fans.
Ms O'Neill said both young talent and tourist were among those they hoped to attract.
"We want to see the roots of country music come from Tamworth and we want to attract younger people to perform here," she said.
"It's very difficult to travel overseas at the moment it's very expensive.
"So we've been encouraging and targeting millennials as well through our social media and marketing campaigns."
Council will also focus on how the hospitality and accommodation sector can better accommodate families.
Despite the competition from up north, Ms O'Neill said she didn't think Tamworth would lose its title of 'country music capital'.
"We're completely different to what they offer," she said.
"We have the whole of the community behind us, which is really, really important for the whole industry."
Motels are already hard to come by for the January time slot, with Ms O'Neill anticipating Tamworth will be "absolutely jam packed".
The Queensland Government and CMC Rocks Queensland were contacted for comment.
Tamworth's Country Music Festival will run from January 13 until January 22 next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
