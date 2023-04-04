The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

TAFE NSW delivering targeted online health services training to get 1200 students into the industry

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
April 5 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1200 jobs in New England halth services are expected to be filled over the next five years.
1200 jobs in New England halth services are expected to be filled over the next five years.

JOBS across New England health services are expected to grow by 1200 jobs in the next five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.