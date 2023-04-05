IT'S UP to you to keep travellers safe these holidays by obeying the road rules.
Police will be out in force on roads across the New England North West doing their best to make sure drivers make smart choices during the statewide Easter 2023 operation and school holidays.
Those that break the rules will be hit with double demerits during the five days from midnight on Wednesday to Monday night.
Peel Highway Patrol Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader police will be testing drivers for drugs and alcohol, as well as targeting speed, seatbelt, mobile phone and distraction offences, on major and back roads.
"Drivers need to ensure that they're well-rested, clear of mind, have their plan in place and get to their destination safely," she said.
"Every available highway patrol officer will be out and about."
Tragically, 11 people have been killed on the region's roads already this year, in just three months.
"We want the Easter holiday period to be fatality free," Inspector Wixx said.
"We're urging drivers - it's your responsibility to be safe on the road and obey the road rules."
In 2022, 21 people lost their lives in crashes locally, an increase from past years which worried police.
Inspector Wixx said officers had noticed a spike in speeding offences this year in the Oxley and New England police districts.
She said the amount of people using drugs and driving, or getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, was at unacceptable levels and a cause for "major concern".
The Good Friday and Easter Sunday public holidays coincide with the start of the two-week NSW school holidays.
Inspector Wixx said with families on the road for Easter and the school break, drivers needed to be careful not to become distracted by screens - like tablets - that kids or passengers may be using.
Double demerits will be in place again later this month for the Anzac Day holiday, between April 21 and 25.
Drivers have been reminded that school zones will still be enforced on April 6 and April 24.
