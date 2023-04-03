BREASTFEEDING can be a magical time for mothers, but it can also be one of the biggest challenges.
Andrea Brvenik was in "excruciating pain" when it came to feeding her daughter Melody.
And, it's a side of the newborn experience she feels isn't spoken about enough.
"In those moments you can feel very alone," she said.
"I don't think there's a lot of education about it, it's not really known until someone is going to be a parent that any research or knowledge is done."
READ ALSO:
A new exhibition at the Tamworth hospital is hoping to break the stigma around breastfeeding.
The 'Breastfeeding through the first 2000 days' exhibition features 48 pictures donated from diverse women across the health district to tell their breastfeeding story.
Ms Brvenik said it was "very motivating" to see the experiences of other mothers.
"These women have really pushed and persevered through their own individual challenges, and now have such a bond with their little ones," she said.
The exhibition includes images of breastfed infants, toddlers, tandem feeds and donor milk.
No one knows the challenges and experiences faced on the breastfeeding journey better than Ms Brvenik's own mother, an Australian Breastfeeding Association volunteer counsellor.
Michelle Fritze has worked with local mums and bubs for 26 years to unpack and support their differing experiences.
"There's a lot of pressures on mothers today to do, and be everything, instead of just focusing on feeding a baby," she said.
The exhibition is displayed right throughout the hospital, not just the maternity ward, a move Ms Fritze said would start conversations beyond just expectant mothers.
"Everybody in the community can view and think about the importance of breastfeeding and can challenge their thoughts about it," she said.
"We don't live in a breastfeeding society, but we're getting there."
Clinical midwifery consultant for lactation, Maryann Murdoch said many women still face judgement when it comes to breastfeeding.
"Breastfeeding is probably the most important gift a mum can give to her baby," she said.
"We really need to support breastfeeding so we can support women and babies."
The exhibition will be displayed throughout the Tamworth hospital until July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.