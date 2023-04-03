Organisers have spoken of their disappointment at having to postpone this weekend's Tamworth Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament but are working towards staging the event later in the year.
The inaugural tournament was set to be held in Tamworth on Saturday and Sunday but didn't attract the interest to make it feasible to go ahead.
"We didn't get sufficient numbers for it," tournament co-director Bill Fitzgerald said.
"But the feedback that we've received so far is that potentially Easter doesn't suit everybody."
He said they had planned it for Easter thinking that people could travel Friday and Monday and then "play rugby all weekend".
Offering $30,000 in prize money and several years in the making, the idea behind the tournament was, as Fitzgerald put it at the launch, "to bring women's rugby into the forefront".
"It's disappointing," he said.
"But unless we can make it as as big and as successful as we want, it's not worth holding."
Tamworth Regional Council and the state government both provided financial assistance towards the tournament with the government kicking in $100,000 through the Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
Fitzgerald said the money will just "roll over until we utilize it for the tournament".
"Obviously we can't touch it. But it's there to be used when the tournament comes again," he said.
When exactly that will be he's not sure yet.
They have put a survey out to the teams that had registered and those that had shown interest, seeking their feedback on a new date.
"We suggested late September, after the competitions have finished and make it a post season tour," Fitzgerald said.
"But there's also facilities in the survey to have your own input as to what would suit you."
The tournament was hoped to attract 48 teams and bring more than 2,000 people to the city.
