Rugby Union: Inaugural Tamworth Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament postponed to later in the year

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:30pm
The Tamworth Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament set to be staged this weekend has been postponed. File photo from tournament launch Gareth Gardner
Organisers have spoken of their disappointment at having to postpone this weekend's Tamworth Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament but are working towards staging the event later in the year.

