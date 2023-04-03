Quirindi coach Jack Parfitt says there is a really good feel around the club for this season and is excited to see what they can do.
In front of a big crowd on Saturday, the Lions hosted St Albert's, Robb and Scone in a feast of rugby, with men's and women's games running from mid-morning through to around 7pm.
Playing the three sides each once, the Lions men recorded a win, a loss and a draw and impressed their new coach.
"For me it was really good," Parfitt said.
"All these things I've been implementing with the boys that at first they were turning a bit of a blind eye to, going, 'what's this, we don't need to know this'.
"It was really good to see them yesterday (Saturday) actually come off the field and actually start recognising why we're doing things and problem solving on their own."
Now turning their focus to Inverell on April 22 (first grade have the bye with Barraba only playing second grade), he said they got a lot of confidence out of the hit-out and are looking towards the season with even more excitement than they were before.
After moving to Tamworth ahead of last season, Parfitt helped Ed Nankivell "out a bit". But with Nankivell stepping up to the presidency this season he sought Parfitt out about taking on the coaching role full-time.
"He (Nankivell) said look we'd love you to come back, and if you want to coach I'll let you do it your way," he said.
The former front-rower brings to the role the experience of playing first grade rugby in Sydney and for several years professionally in Asia and Europe.
From what he saw last year, one of the things he identified and first things he spoke to Nankivell about was rebuilding the club culture.
"A good off field culture normally leads to a good on field culture and if you're winning people come out of the woodwork and put their hands up to play," Parfitt said.
"So for us it's just getting as many people to training, and getting people to want to be there, not because they have to be but because they want to be there with their mates and having fun."
So far numbers have been great. Parfitt said they've been getting probably triple the numbers compared to the same time last season.
More than that their attitude is really good.
The Lions are being touted to be one of the big improvers after picking up a number of new players. Saturday was a good chance for Parfitt to see some of them in action.
"We've been fortunate to pick up some very, very good rugby players who have played at a very good level," he said.
Along with the skills and experience they bring, they have also helped build depth. There'll be no just rocking up and knowing you'll be playing first grade "because there's no-one else".
"There's competition for spots," he said.
"Every position I've got guys putting pressure on the guy in front of them and, you know, they're all pretty close."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.