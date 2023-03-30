Despite having just returned from CMC Rocks in Ipswich, there's no slowing down for up-and-coming country musician Lane Pittman.
The 17-year old will be headlining at The Pub in West Tamworth on July 8, one month before beginning a multi-national tour of Australia and New Zealand with U.S. country stars Luke Combs and Cody Johnson.
"It's gonna be a great time with the tour, especially being out with Luke and Cody, they're two of the biggest on the scene at the moment ... if you had told me even six months ago that I would've had this opportunity I probably would've laughed in your face," Lane said.
In a way it's a full circle for Lane, who got his big break performing a Luke Combs song on The Voice in 2022.
More recently the musician sold out his first-ever headliner at the Services Club on January 19, and won the 2023 Best of the Buskers competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
But Lane isn't letting his rapid rise to fame go to his head.
"I have a lot of family and friends that keep me very grounded, especially my mates. They keep me more grounded than I care to admit, they love to crack a joke on me. Being at school and being in year 12 and being in that environment every day also keeps me level-headed," Lane said.
Despite having a ticketed concert and a multi-national tour on his plate, the young artist hinted at another project in the works, but said he couldn't reveal more details just yet.
"You might be hearing from me again in June for something, but that's all I can say at the moment," Lane said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
