National Farmer Wellbeing Report reports nearly half of surveyed farmers had felt depressed

By Newsroom
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 10:45am
The National Farmers Wellbeing Report are calling on governments of all levels to assess resourcing for farmer mental health, after nearly half of farmers surveyed said they felt depressed in recent years. Picture by Shutterstock
One of the most extensive reports on the mental health of Australian farmers has shown that nearly half of 1300 surveyed farmers had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, while close to a third have attempted self-harm or suicide.

