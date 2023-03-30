Drivers are urged to be aware of how quickly and dramatically heavy fog can reduce visibility during the Autumn season.
Although more fog is not on the radar for the Tamworth region in the week ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology's Miriam Bradbury said it will later become more frequent as expected during the transition to winter.
On Thursday morning, residents in Tamworth woke to a heavy blanket of low-lying cloud, which was caused by cool, moist conditions following a trough that had passed through on Wednesday.
Ms Bradbury said to get the fog forming, the air needs to cool down and condense water vapour in the air into droplets.
"Basically, fog is a cloud forming at ground level," Ms Bradbury said.
