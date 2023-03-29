PAINTING lines for parking is expected to free up more space in the CBD, but getting rid of parking meters altogether has been floated as a better idea.
Lined parking will soon be a reality on Marius and Bourke streets following a push to accommodate council and government workers, who have relocated to the area.
But at a meeting on Tuesday, councillor Helen Tickle said removing parking meters from Bourke Street could be a better way to utilise the parking spaces.
She said since the introduction of parking meters, the parks are only ever half full, even in peak times.
"It's a deterrent to people," she told the Leader.
"Why not free it up, why not let people use it?
"If there's not parking meters there they are more inclined to [use it]."
Removing the paid parking will help to boost business along Bourke Street, Cr Tickle said.
Councillors unanimously voted to introduce lined parking on both sides of Marius and Bourke streets after a report identified an increased demand for parking since the relocation of council and Department of Regional NSW staff.
Council staff have been relocated to the old Northern Daily Leader building, on the corner of Marius and Brisbane streets, and 127 Marius Street.
But councillor Stephen Mears said the changes weren't being made in a bid to favour council staff.
He said the government agencies moving into Noel Park House had also contributed to the fight to find a free car park.
"It's not just the temporary relocation of council that's causing significant issues with the traffic there," he said.
"It's about an almost once empty government block, now chock-a-block."
He said painting lines was a "terrific idea" that would encourage "people to park properly".
Councillor Brooke Southwell said installing lines was a "very, very good" idea to help improve an "ongoing issue".
"There's theories for and against with line marking, that it can create more space or reduce space," she said.
"But overall I think it's a good thing we're doing."
Lined parking will be installed on Marius Street, between Brisbane and Darling streets, and on Bourke Street, from Kable Avenue to Marius Street.
One new disabled car space outside of 141 Marius Street, and one new pram ramp will also be installed.
Councillor Judy Coates said it was a "really good move".
"You're quite often wasting a lot of those spaces," she said.
Mayor Russell Webb was not in attendance.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
