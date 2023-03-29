The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle pushes to remove parking meters on Bourke Street

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle said she would like to see parking meters removed on Bourke Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle said she would like to see parking meters removed on Bourke Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PAINTING lines for parking is expected to free up more space in the CBD, but getting rid of parking meters altogether has been floated as a better idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.