The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth Evening Country Women's Association branch through to cookery state finals in Bathurst

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Evening Country Women's Association branch members Katherine Sherrie and Cassandra Karpinski. Picture by Peter Hardin

ARMED with whisks and knitting needles, a group of local ladies have stolen the show at a regional competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.