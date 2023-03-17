ARMED with whisks and knitting needles, a group of local ladies have stolen the show at a regional competition.
The Tamworth Evening Country Women's Association (CWA) branch clocked up the highest score in the regional CWA cookery competition, with six cakes taking home first prize.
The local ladies took the crown in the category for boiled fruit cake, date and walnut roll, ginger sponge, gluten free orange cake, seeded biscuits and cupcake decorating.
Branch member Katherine Sherrie said the secret ingredient to the winning dishes was just "giving it a crack".
READ ALSO:
"Over the past few years people have gotten more into cooking at home, with cost of living pressures maybe people can't afford to go out and eat as many extravagant meals," she said.
"But if you can make really nice things for you and your family at home, that's a nice skill to have in your pocket."
Eagle-eyed judges assessed the baked goods from all angles and provided feedback on how to improve.
The branch also entered into the handicrafts competition which included categories for sewn dolls, wrist pin cushions, table centres, beanies and book marks.
With branch members aged up to 80-years-old, Ms Sherrie said their was a wealth of knowledge and expertise within the group.
"You don't necessarily get to spend a lot of time with people who are in different stages of life to you," she said.
"It's a real opportunity to all come together for quality time, companionship and friendship among women."
The first place prize winners will travel to Bathurst in May for the state finals.
Ms Sherrie said the branch was already busy in the kitchen and the craft room in an attempt to nail their creations ahead of the final.
"A lot of our members workplaces benefit from bringing in the practice baked goods," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.