Bonza set to fly from Tamworth to Melbourne and Sunshine Coast on Tuesdays and Fridays

Updated February 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:00pm
UPDATE

BONZA says Tamworth locals have already begun snapping up tickets for Melbourne and Sunshine Coast flights after sales went live on Thursday morning.

