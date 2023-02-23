BONZA says Tamworth locals have already begun snapping up tickets for Melbourne and Sunshine Coast flights after sales went live on Thursday morning.
The low cost carrier launched its Melbourne base on Thursday, with flights to touch down and take off in the country music capital from May 2.
"This is the first time Tamworth has had a jet carrier land there so Bonza is incredibly excited to get to Tamworth," Bonza's Chief Commercial Officer Carly Povey said.
"If you're in Tamworth right now, you've got some awesome options in front of you, so our advice would be to book both."
She said the twice-weekly flights from Tamworth to Melbourne would take off on Tuesday May 2 from Tamworth in the early-afternoon, and land in Victoria mid-afternoon.
Flights will also take off on both Saturday May 6 and May 13 from Tamworth to Melbourne, before changing to Tuesday and Fridays.
Flights from Melbourne will take off on Tuesday and Friday mornings to Tamworth.
Tamworth flights to the Sunshine Coast will take off from the country music capital from May 6 on Tuesday and Friday mornings, and return flights on the same day, according to the ticket sales app.
"This is great news for people in Melbourne, there are so many people we've spoken to who are driving to the music festival and the rest of the year it's just not somewhere that they even explore so this is a really great opportunity for the people of Melbourne to explore Tamworth, and for the people of Tamworth to explore the big city and enjoy it at low cost prices," Ms Povey said.
When Bonza officially touches down at Tamworth airport in May, it will be the city's third carrier with QantasLink flying direct from Sydney to Tamworth, and Link Airways servicing the Tamworth to Brisbane route.
TAMWORTH'S newest airline is set to take off from the country music capital in May, promising tickets from as little as $59.
Bonza has confirmed it will begin Tamworth flights to and from Melbourne, twice-a-week from May 2.
Those tickets will be $59 each way, the airline announced on Thursday morning.
Those looking to fly from Tamworth to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will have two return flights-a-week starting from May 6 with tickets to start at $49 each way.
READ ALSO:
Bonza made the announcement on Thursday morning as it launches its Melbourne base - the second base in Australia for the new low cost carrier.
Travellers can book now for Easter, July and September school holidays with flights available until the end of October.
"Today is a huge day for Aussie travellers as we deliver on our promise to make air travel accessible to the many, not the few," Bonza's Chief Commercial Officer Carly Povey said.
The flight times and days will be announced shortly.
"Many of the routes going on sale today are not currently flown and will give Victorians more travel options while also making it easier for regional Australians to visit the nation's capital of food, sport and culture," Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos said.
The airline's Fly Bonza app is where travellers can book, check-in, and manage their bookings, the airline said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.