Tamworth residents are another step closer to jet-setting to Melbourne and Sunshine Coast with the city's newest airline releasing tickets on Thursday.
Budget airline Bonza - the newest carrier to take off in Australia - is set to reveal on Thursday when it will start flying from Tamworth to Melbourne, and the sunshine state.
The destination start dates will be revealed by the low-budget domestic airline carrier as it announces the take-off times and the sale of tickets.
The airline has previously said Tamworth locals will be able to fly direct routes to both Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast, with tickets starting from as low as $49.
All tickets will be sold on the Fly Bonza app, which will be updated on Thursday for locals to purchase their seats.
For Tamworth travellers, the Bonza flights will be the city's third airline.
QantasLink already operates flights to and from Sydney, while Link Airways flies between Tamworth and Brisbane.
Bonza said it has a particular focus on regional areas, and will offer 27 routes, across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.
The airline was cleared to fly in Australia with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority issuing it an air operator's licence last month.
The airline already flies to 12 destinations after taking off in February.
The budget airline, backed by US investment firm 777 Partners, is expected to travel to 17 destinations across the country once it is fully operational with 93 per cent the routes not served by any other airline.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
