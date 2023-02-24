A walk among the treetops to the city's iconic lookout could soon become a reality.
A morning stroll up to Oxley Lookout is a fan-favourite among locals and visitors, but concerns about safety have council looking to the sky for ideas.
The Leader can reveal Tamworth Regional Council has applied for grant funding to build an elevated, treetop walking track from Brisbane Street to the top of the Oxley Lookout.
Council's general manager Paul Bennett said the idea would improve safety for walkers and motorists.
"It's been talked about for some time, that we have the most amazing lookout, people comment on it every time they go up," he said.
"The conflict we have is between pedestrians and traffic up that windy road."
The walk would start at the top of Brisbane Street and snake its way through the trees to the lookout.
At the moment, pedestrians can access the lookout from the top of White Street, or by a walking track, which leaves form the Marsupial Park carpark.
Mr Bennett said the walk, in its current form, already gets the tick of approval from locals and visitors who "love doing it".
But he said he hoped the new skywalk would become a tourist attraction.
"This would be another iconic piece of infrastructure," he said.
"I think people would come to the city and say 'go get your photo with The Golden Guitar and go do the skywalk."
The idea for the skywalk has been in the pipeline for a few years and was a concept to come out of community consultation in 2021.
But council is pushing ahead with full force and is hoping to hear back about grant funding in the coming weeks, Mr Bennett said.
"It'll be a wonderful project if we can make it come to reality," he said.
"Hopefully it will all come into fruition."
Pending grant funding, there is no timeline on when the pedestrians will be up in the air.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
