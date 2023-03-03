PRODUCE from the region's food bowl has hit the plates of city slickers with the help of a celebrity chef.
Farmers from the Liverpool Plains have had their crops put on centre stage at a dinner hosted by 'paddock to plate' pioneer Matt Moran in Sydney.
Grain grower Kate Gunn said the event was a way to showcase the importance of prime agricultural land.
"Us as farmers are trying to improve our connections with the city," she said.
"We have all of these really big issues falling upon us at the moment.
"But these people just aren't aware of it."
One of the most pressing concerns at the moment Santos' proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline and coal seam gas exploration.
"It really is perfection worth protecting," Ms Gunn said.
Agricultural production on the Liverpool Plains ranks well above the national average.
Fertile soils, high moisture, reliable rainfall, and proximity to competitive export markets makes it an unrivalled farming area, Ms Gunn said.
"It's our responsibility as farmers, as food producers, and as custodians of the land to ensure we look after it," she said.
Farmers had the opportunity to rub shoulders with politicians and sustainability leaders at the dinner, which was held at one of Mr Moran's flagship restaurants, Chiswick.
The menu on the night was specially curated to show-off the best the Plain's has to offer.
Ms Gunn said it was an "absolute honour" to have Mr Moran throw his support behind people in the regions.
"He believes in the importance of everyone understanding the origins of the food being served on their plate," she said.
Connecting with people in the city has been a keen focus for farmers recently, after Sydney-based MPs Kylea Tink and Dr Sophie Scamps visited the region last month.
Ms Gunn said it was an "exciting" experience to improve the metro-regional relationship.
"There's a lack of connection with the city, people are busy living their lives, it's completely understandable," she said.
"But most city people want to be connected to the country."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
