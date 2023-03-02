He's the Werris Creek "strike weapon" that the Northern Tigers will unleash as they look to get their Country Championships campaign off to a winning start.
Powerfully built centre Ronin Hadden has been praised by Tigers coach Daniel Hoogerwerf ahead of the side's clash against the Western Rams at Farrer's John Simpson Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Hadden was excellent in the Tigers' narrow trial loss to the North Coast at Scully Park last Saturday.
It was a continuation of his stellar form for the Tigers last year, said Hoogerwerf, who was Hadden's teammate that year but put up his hand to coach the side in 2023 after rupturing his Achilles tendon at training for his club side, Aberdeen, in December.
Read also:
The first-year Tigers mentor said Hadden was probably the side's best against the North Coast.
"And, in my opinion, our best in the Country Championships in 2022," he said, adding that Hadden was "one of our biggest strike weapons".
But for Hadden and the Tigers' other offensive threats to be best served, the side's big men will obviously need to provide the go-forward.
Jack Cameron - back in the region after five seasons with the Knights and the Rabbitohs, where he played NSW Cup at both clubs - will start at prop on Saturday for the Tigers.
It's good when you've got a group of quality footballers all come together.- Daniel Hoogerwerf
Hoogerwerf knows the 24-year-old Loomberah farmer - who will play for Dungowan in 2023 - well: they were former first-grade teammates at South Newcastle.
He said Cameron was probably the best forward in the competition the season they played together.
Hoogerwerf - who captain-coached Aberdeen to the Group 21 premiership in 2017 - said Cameron was "unreal" against the North Coast.
"He's got a big engine," the experienced mentor said.
The Tigers will have a captain's run at Farrer on Friday night, when Hoogerwerf will announce his side.
He said: "It's good when you've got a group of quality footballers all come together."
He added: "We're pretty well-versed across the park, to be honest. The last couple of years, we haven't had a great depth.
"So look at the squad this year compared to the last two years, I think we're 50 per cent better across the park."
The Rams were "a big physical side" who "sort of blew us away the last two years" in the second half, Hoogerwerf said.
"They get together quite early in the piece, so they've got plenty of training under their belts, and are well-drilled," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.