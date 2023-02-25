Sometimes the best side does not win.
That's what Northern Tigers men's coach Daniel Hoogerwerf believes after his side's 24-22 loss to the North Coast Bulldogs in a Country Championships trial at Scully Park.
Ahead of the Tigers' Country Championships opener against the Western Rams at Farrer's John Simpson Oval on Saturday, Hoogerwerf said errors "killed" his side against the Bulldogs.
"I thought we looked the better side, but the errors kept them [the North Coast] in it," he told Group 4 Media.
The Tigers led 16-14 with 14 minutes left in the contest, and 22-14 after Werris Creek Magpie Ronin Hadden scored a strong try. But the Bulldogs responded with two tries in the last eight minutes to get the win.
Hoogerwerf said his best were Haddin, Jack Cameron, Michael Radford and Aparosa Goneboti.
He said the side faced a "huge challenge" against the Rams, who have beaten the Tigers on the two occasions the sides have met the past two years.
"[We have] been in the game at half-time both times," he said, "but they've run away with it in the second half. I think we'll be right this year."
Tigers prop Cameron is back on his family's Loomberah farm after spending several years at the Knights and the Rabbitohs. He has signed with Dungowan.
Saturday's clash against the Bulldogs was a "typical first hitout", with his "timing out a little", he said. "But it was good to play with some of my best mates again."
