The Tigers' destiny is not entirely in their own hands in the Andrew Johns Cup.
To advance to the semi-finals, the Tigers must win their final round clash against the Western Rams at Farrer on Saturday and hope the first-placed Roosters beat the second-placed Knights at Wyong on the same day.
"So we're still a chance, but they have to improve," Tigers coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media. "[We] have to improve in all aspects."
After winning their opening two games of the annual under-16 competition, the Northern Tigers have lost two in a row including a last-start 26-10 loss to the Titans at Scully Park.
Tickle bemoaned the side's poor handling and defence against the Titans.
Jackson Moore returns to the side on the wing while Charlie Lennard is also back this week, after recovering from a rib injury, and will wear the No 18.
TIGERS: 1 Reece Josephson, 2 Jack Anderson, 3 Darcy Wallace, 4 Jake Botfield, 5 Jackson Moore, 6 Riley Fitzsimmons, 7 Hayden Davidson, 8 Nate Rothall, 9 Darcy Weatherall, 10 Toby Jamieson, 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski, 12 Ryan Schafer, 13 Rave Brazier, 14 Jack Gilmore, 15 Lachlan Hawkins, 16 Braydon Nean, 17, Lincoln Browning, 18 Charlie Lennard. Coach: Cody Tickle.
