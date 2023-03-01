Five years after leaving his Loomberah farm in pursuit of his NRL dream, Jack Cameron's life and footy career has come full circle.
On a hot afternoon at Scully Park on Saturday, the former Newcastle and South Sydney reserve-grader lined up for the Northern Tigers in a trial against the North Coast Bulldogs.
It was the 24-year-old prop's first game in the region since his standout performance in North Tamworth's 2017 grand final win over Narrabri at Jack Woolaston Oval. It was also his first game in 2023.
Cameron said it was a "typical first hitout" - his "timing was out a bit".
Poignantly, he said it was "good to play with some of my best mates again".
Following the 2017 grand final, Cameron moved to Newcastle and cemented a spot in the Knights' Jersey Flegg side, before being promoted to the club's NSW Cup side.
In 2021, he played NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs before returning to the Knights' NSW Cup side for the 2022 season and then ending his dogged pursuit of an NRL career.
"I'm more than confident that I made the right decision," he said of his return to his family's cattle, sheep and crop property.
Cameron has signed with his junior club, Dungowan, for the 2023 season.
In October, he said he enjoyed playing some games for South Newcastle's first-grade side in 2022. He had "lost a bit interest" in rugby league, and chose to return to South Newcastle and "just sort of enjoy my footy again".
Fast forward a few months, and he said "it's good" being at Dungowan - a club packed with former Farrer alumni like him. He was "looking forward to getting into" the season.
"I'm enjoying it," he said. "Couldn't ask for anything better."
Cameron was "pretty torn" between North Tamworth and Dungowan in terms of who to sign with, but his family's strong connection to the Cowboys was decisive in the end.
His sister and brother-in-law, Sophie and Nic Pezzuto, and his elder bother, Blake, will also play there this year.
"So there's a fairly big thing: I wanted to play all together as a family," Cameron said.
"That was probably the main reason [he signed with Dungowan] - just to all play in the one club and all play together. We've never played together."
Cameron has said that he gave his NRL dream "a good crack".
"I was proud of where I got to."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
