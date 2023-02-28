The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth's Gomeroi Culture Academy gains entrepreneurial skills

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gomeroi Culture Academy students are bringing community-oriented ideas to the world of business and finance, with guidance from a Sydney-based education provider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.