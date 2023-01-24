Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Goonoo Goonoo Road to carry out work between Kurrawan Street and Calala Lane.
Transport for NSW is carrying out early work activities from Monday 30 January in preparation for the Goonoo Goonoo Road duplication project.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays and is expected to be completed in 10 shifts, weather permitting.
Traffic control, single land closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/hour will be in place during work hours.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
