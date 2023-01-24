The Northern Daily Leader
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions between Kurrawan Street and Calala Lane

By Newsroom
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
Picture from Google Maps

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Goonoo Goonoo Road to carry out work between Kurrawan Street and Calala Lane.

