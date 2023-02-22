THE COMPLEX task of working out what to do with the city's organic waste is still being considered by council.
Mayor Russell Webb said the Tamworth Organics Recycling Facility would be an expensive piece of infrastructure, and there had been interest in the contract.
"We're considering what is going to be the best model for us into the future, and we are talking to those that are certainly interested in helping us build those facilities, but there's a lot of work to be done before we move into the next stage," he said.
READ ALSO:
A confidential report last week saw councillors look at options for the design, construction and commission of the proposed facility in Appleby.
"We haven't entered into a contract," Cr Webb said.
"There'll be a lot more work and a lot more staff interaction with councillors on what is going to be the best way forward that we can get the best outcome for our community."
He said Tamworth Regional Council was bound to do something about its organic waste by 2030 instead of sending it to landfill, and would seek state government funding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.