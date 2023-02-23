A MAN is behind bars in Tamworth and police have seized multiple firearms after a raid on a property.
The 28-year-old faces more than 20 gun-related charges and is due to front Tamworth court on Thursday after he was arrested by Oxley police on Wednesday afternoon.
Police moved about 10.40am on Wednesday after a tip-off about illegal guns.
Officers had been investigating reports of illegal guns and homed in on a man as part of the investigation.
He was stopped by police while driving in the Colly Blue area on Wednesday morning.
After the stop, officers then raided a property on Coonabarabran Road at Yannergee.
During the search warrant, officers claim they uncovered pistols, firearms, shortened firearms, military-style semi-automatic rifles as well as ammunition.
Police will allege in court the firearms are illegal or unregistered, and some were loaded.
The man was taken to Tamworth Police Station and questioned by officers before he was charged with 25 offences.
He was denied bail and spent the night in custody and will front Tamworth Local Court on Thursday.
Police said the firearms have been seized for forensic checks and investigations are continuing.
