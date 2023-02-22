TAMWORTH'S newest airline is set to take off from the country music capital in May, promising tickets from as little as $59.
Bonza has confirmed it will begin Tamworth flights to and from Melbourne, twice-a-week from May 2.
Those tickets will be $59 each way, the airline announced on Thursday morning.
Those looking to fly from Tamworth to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will have two return flights-a-week starting from May 6 with tickets to start at $49 each way.
Bonza made the announcement on Thursday morning as it launches its Melbourne base - the second base in Australia for the new low cost carrier.
Travellers can book now for Easter, July and September school holidays with flights available until the end of October.
"Today is a huge day for Aussie travellers as we deliver on our promise to make air travel accessible to the many, not the few," Bonza's Chief Commercial Officer Carly Povey said.
The flight times and days will be announced shortly.
"Many of the routes going on sale today are not currently flown and will give Victorians more travel options while also making it easier for regional Australians to visit the nation's capital of food, sport and culture," Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Jim Parashos said.
The airline's Fly Bonza app is where travellers can book, check-in, and manage their bookings, the airline said.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
