Cowgirls and Cowboys took the Bendemeer Rodeo Grounds by storm for the town's Rodeo & Campdraft on Saturday February 7.
40 km out from Tamworth the horses ran, lassos flew, and families cheered on the action from the stands.
The small town's cash only event started at noon and ran late into the evening with bull riding, barrel racing, roping, bronc riding, steer wrestling, mini bulls, and junior events for the kiddos.
Event organisers said proceeds from the event went to supporting the Bendemeer community.
Locals set up food vans and trade stalls, a canteen kept the drinks flowing, and the night's entertainment was rounded out with a comedy act from Big Al Wilson.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
