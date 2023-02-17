Flight attendants are always looking to the sky.- Jay Goodwin
THE LATEST business owner on Uralla's block, cashing in on the town's boom in popularity, is a local returning home after a decade and a half spent flying across the world.
Jay Goodwin thought Uralla was the "most boring place ever" when she was a child.
She left her little country hometown behind for 15 years to become a flight attendant, based in Sydney and Brisbane.
"I just wanted to travel and see the world," she told the Leader.
She's come back down to earth to settle in Uralla, raise her young family, and build her very own sandwich business.
Minnie's Tuckshop is located on Bridge Street, right next door to Ms Goodwin's big brother's butcher - Dale's Downtown Meats.
Having both feet on the ground has taken some getting used to.
"I didn't really like it at first," she said.
"They say flight attendants are always looking to the sky, and it's so true. I'm always plane watching."
In the 10 years she spent with Virgin Australia, she became a cabin manager, took secondment in the head office, and directed the retail menu for onboard consumption.
But, the industry changed dramatically due to COVID, and she said it wasn't the same. Becoming a mother also made a career of nights spent away not viable.
Ms Goodwin had to figure out what to do next.
"Once you stop and finish your career in aviation, it doesn't always translate to much in other fields," she said.
"You can't really get into aviation out here regionally."
She'd always dreamt of having a café or shop of her own, and being her own boss.
"I wanted to bring some of my skills from my career and open a shop in Uralla," she said. "We could see that Uralla's got this great buzz about it, there's lots going on here."
The skills she is taking from aviation into her business include a focus on customer service, leadership, and working with other businesses.
"Feeding people - that's a common denominator," she said.
Along with fresh salads, sandwiches, bacon and egg rolls, mushroom and haloumi rolls with house made apple slaw, acai bowls, and smoothies, jaffles are on the menu - with the most popular being the cheeseburger.
Minnie's Tuckshop opened in December, and Ms Goodwin traded almost everyday except Christmas to get the business out there and meet the locals.
"It has been a busy couple of months," she said.
"We wanted to immerse ourselves in the community, and get to know everyone again, and just be an active part of the community.
"Just seeing the town grow and become a little destination, that's something I really want to be a part of."
