Nick Kay says he's looking forward to pulling on the green and gold again on home soil after being named in the 12-man Australian men's team to contest the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Melbourne.
The Tamworth product has returned from his duties with Shimane Susanoo Magic in the Japanese B League and will have a key role to play for the Boomers in their games against Bahrain on Thursday February 23 and Kazakhstan on Sunday February 26.
"I'm super excited about the opportunity to put on the green and gold at home. We have a great group of players and I'm just ready to get out there and play," Kay said.
He will reunite with fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Nathan Sobey for the first time since their historic place on the podium in Japan, while Isaac Humphries returns to the team following his last appearance in 2019.
The youngest member of the team, 19-year-old Centre of Excellence graduate, Alex Toohey, is ready to suit up in the green and gold alongside Boomer debutants Mason Peatling and Nick Marshall.
Mitch McCarron, Mitch Norton, Daniel Grida, Todd Blanchfield and Kyle Adnam will all come into the team following their impressive NBL seasons.
"We have a lot of seasoned campaigners with McCarron, Sobey, Vague and Kay, head coach Dean Vickerman said.
"We have a great group of talented guys coming out of the NBL and this is a great step for them."
The Boomers will head to Melbourne to commence training on Sunday.
Australian Boomers Team: Mitch McCarron, Mitch Norton, Nathan Sobey, Kyle Adnam, Nick Marshall, Daniel Grida, Todd Blanchfield, Alex Toohey, Rhys Vague, Mason Peatling, Isaac Humphries, Nick Kay.
