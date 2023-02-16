The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Nick Kay to play for Boomers in FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Melbourne.

Updated February 17 2023 - 10:27am, first published 9:37am
Nick Kay will suit up for the Boomers in their World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne next week. Picture Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Nick Kay says he's looking forward to pulling on the green and gold again on home soil after being named in the 12-man Australian men's team to contest the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Melbourne.

Local News

