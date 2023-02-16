The Northern Daily Leader

OVA Mushies to take on Bellingen in second round of Australia Cup

By Zac Lowe
February 16 2023 - 2:00pm
William Priest parries the ball during OVA's trial game against Narrabri on Sunday. Picture by Rebecca McGoldrick Photography.

Given the dominance that the OVA Mushies have shown in recent years, many are expecting the same from them in 2023.

