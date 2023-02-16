GLEN Innes Severn Council's former general manager Craig Bennett has been appointed top boss at a new council after his shock termination.
The former GM was terminated from his position in Glen Innes, effective immediately, after a unanimous vote from councillors in July last year.
Mayor Rob Banham refused to shed any light on the termination of employment and Mr Bennett declined to comment on the issue at the time.
Council staff remained tight-lipped on the situation and no further information was provided about the termination.
With more than 25 years in local government, the Leader can reveal Mr Bennett has been appointed general manager at Balranald Shire Council, in the Riverina area of western NSW.
Mr Bennett is due to start his new role on March 1 bringing a "wealth of experience" to the role.
Balranald council's administrator Mike Colreavy said the organisation was pleased to welcome Mr Bennett to the team.
"He is very much looking forward to working closely with staff, the administrator, and the community of Balranald Shire, to ensure that great outcomes are achieved for the community," Mr Colreavy said.
Glen Innes council appointed it's new general manager in January, with Bernard Smith stepping into the role.
Mr Smith has more than 30 years of experience in local government, which includes 17 years as chief executive officer and at general manager level.
In a statement, council said Mr Smith had arrived at a time when the organisation was "seeking new managerial directions" and fresh ideas.
Mr Smith said he would bring an "inclusive" and "collaborative" style of leadership to the role.
He commenced his employment on January 16.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
