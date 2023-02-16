The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes Severn Council former general manager Craig Bennett appointed general manager at Balranald Shire Council

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former general manager of Glen Innes Severn Council Craig Bennett has been appointed general manager of Balranald Shire Council. Picture File

GLEN Innes Severn Council's former general manager Craig Bennett has been appointed top boss at a new council after his shock termination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.