A LOCAL council is starting the search for a new general manager just days after the shock termination of the last boss last week.
Glen Innes Severn Council is remaining tight-lipped on the sudden termination of general manager Craig Bennett.
Council advised on Friday it had unanimously voted to terminate Mr Bennett from his position, effective immediately, with no further information provided to explain the decision.
The reason for the move remains confidential.
When contacted by the Leader on Monday, mayor Rob Banham refused to shed any light on the termination of employment, and said council were currently on the hunt for a new, permanent general manager.
Mr Bennett has also refused to comment on the issue.
He's been at the helm of the council since his appointment in October 2019. Before moving to Glen Innes, Mr Bennett had notched up 25 years in local government across Tasmania, Western Australia, Victoria and since 2003, he has worked in Executive positions in NSW Councils. He's held roles in councils in Woollahra, Muswellbrook, Cessnock, Wyong, Griffith and Leeton.
Glen Innes Severn Council manager for governance, risk and corporate planning Dennis McIntyre has stepped into the role as interim acting general manager until the permanent position is filled.
A spokesperson for the council said they expected council business will continue as usual.
