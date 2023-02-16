The Northern Daily Leader
Tenterfield, Armidale, Walcha, Liverpool Plains among 13 councils to request rate rises

By Rachel Gray
February 17 2023 - 7:30am
Armidale Regional Council has requested from the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal, a 50 per cent land rate rise, also known as a Special Rate Variation SRV, over two years to 2026. Picture supplied.

Tenterfield local Jan Evans is urging residents to send submissions to the NSW pricing regulator, following the council's whopping 104.5 per cent rate rise request.

Local News

