Tenterfield local Jan Evans is urging residents to send submissions to the NSW pricing regulator, following the council's whopping 104.5 per cent rate rise request.
Tenterfield Shire Council has requested the 104.5pc rate rise, also known as a Special Rate Variation SRV, over two years to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
Public submissions to IPART opened on Monday and are expected to close March 3, giving residents in Tenterfield, Walcha, Armidale, Liverpool Plains and nine other councils across NSW about two weeks to dispute the increases.
IPART will make a final decision on the councils' rate rise requests in May, with some increases set to start as soon as the 2023 financial year.
Ms Evans said she is a "single pensioner...on a very tight budget", and that if the rate rise in Tenterfield goes ahead she would have to cut back on bare essentials.
"We're the people that are going to be hit the most," Ms Evans said.
"I'll have to cancel my health insurance, which I don't want to have to do because I'm 75 and I really need it, or else I'll have to cut it from somewhere."
The situation is similar in nearby Armidale, with the local council asking for a 50pc land rate rise over three years. But local Don Carruthers said a more reasonable rate rise of 38pc would be practical.
Mr Carruthers is a member of the Armidale Regional Ratepayers' Association (ARRA) and the team has composed a 14-page document ready for submission to IPART.
"We're fighting for the general ratepayers in the whole region," Mr Carruthers said while also acknowledging the Armidale Regional Council's three community consultations in Armidale, Guyra and Wollomombi last year made the rate rise far too complex for most to understand.
"I'd say about 30 per cent of people in the region know about the SRV and the other 70 per cent don't care or aren't worried about it," Mr Carruthers said. But when it hits them then they'll know what's going on."
The land rate rise in the Armidale region is expected to cover badly needed repairs on roads, bridges, gutters, footpaths and upgrade amenities such as parks, playgrounds and community buildings.
Other councils to request a rate rise in the Northern Tablelands region include Walcha Council at 57.74pc over three years, and Liverpool Plains Shire Council has requested an 18.1pc rise over the next year.
