The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023: Andy Golledge used the Tamworth Hotel stage to propose

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 24 2023 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Golledge proposed to girlfriend Rebecca Williams. Picture supplied

HOMEGROWN talent and Golden Guitar nominee Andy Golledge proposed to his long term partner on The Tamworth Hotel stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.