HOMEGROWN talent and Golden Guitar nominee Andy Golledge proposed to his long term partner on The Tamworth Hotel stage.
The musician had been mulling it over since New Years, trying to choose a situation that would surprise her.
"She knows everything that's going on. She's always on to it," he said.
He decided a proposal at a show during the country music festival would be the only way to catch her off guard.
It worked.
"She was terribly surprised," he said.
The moment came after Andy introduced his fourth song of the set, called Love Like This, a song about his partner Rebecca Williams.
It details his transition between a casual relationship into a serious one with her when they first met.
"The feeling of the song is when you meet somebody and you see a version of yourself in them," he said.
"When I met her, I saw a better part of myself in the future, and its definitely come true."
He kept his romantic plan to himself during the busy week.
"It was kind of a surprise to me as well, because I didn't really want to invest too much mental energy into it with having shows," he said.
"I'll just have it there in the wing, and then if the moment's right, if it feels good, I'll do it.
"And it felt right."
Andy Golledge was a Golden Guitar nominee this year for Alt Country Album of the Year, and was also nominated for an ARIA award for Country Album of the Year. He performed two shows at the Tamworth Hotel.
The artist grew up in the country music capital.
"I love coming home. It's always too short," he said.
The couple are yet to set a date for the big ceremony.
