Organisers and artists have welcomed a Labor party commitment to the future of Tamworth's country music festival.
"This will be the first time, after all those state elections, that country music is featured as a policy in a state election," NSW Shadow Minister for Music and Deputy Leader of the Opposition John Graham said.
Speaking with mayor Russell Webb and singers Dobe Newton, Max Jackson, and Loren Ryan in Tamworth, Australia's country music capital, on Saturday, Mr Graham outlined the Labor party's commitment to supporting music venues in regional NSW.
"We've got to back our venues, venues like the Tamworth Hotel, venues like the Longyard Hotel, venues with development happening right beside them," he said.
The commitment includes a regional music census, yearly funding for five Country Music Association of Australia Academy of Country Music Senior Scholarships, and $40,000 to support the Academy in delivering their professional development programs.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said he would welcome the additional support for the Academy, which "help[s] many young people step into legendary status, move forward in the industry, and become stars in their own right."
"There's huge potential here, not only to see Tamworth thrive, but to see country music thrive across Australia," Mr Graham said.
The deputy opposition leader said NSW is falling behind Victoria when it comes to regional music venues, with just 48 specific music venues in regional NSW compared to 308 music venues in regional Victoria.
He said closing that gap could bring nearly $450 million in extra economic activity each year.
"That gives our festival protection that's ongoing forever, so basically we can continue to hold this festival and have live entertainment in this town without too much pressure," Tamworth businessman and owner of the Pub Group Craig Power said.
When asked if he's expecting a counter-commitment from the Coalition, Mr Power said to "watch this space."
The office of Nationals MP Kevin Anderson responded to Labor's announcement by issuing a statement with details of his own party's ongoing commitment to country music.
"The NSW Nationals in government already provide significant financial support for the Tamworth Country Music Festival which gives artists the opportunity to thrive and succeed in the music industry ... I look forward to continuing to support this festival for many years to come," Mr Anderson said.
He also signalled he was making plans with the local council to boost Tamworth's prestige as Australia's country music capital.
"I have already had meetings with local venues and Tamworth Regional Council regarding the possibility of establishing Tamworth as a Special Entertainment Precinct," Mr Anderson said.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
