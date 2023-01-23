GUNNEDAH councillor Kate McGrath has promised better health outcomes for the Tamworth region as she enters the parliamentary race for office.
The early childhood educator confirmed to the Leader she would be running in the upcoming state election as the Labor candidate for the seat of Tamworth.
After a year in local government and as a firm supporter of the state parliamentary inquiry into regional, rural and remote health, Ms McGrath said a vote for Labor would be a vote for addressing issues plaguing regional NSW.
"The state government has let us down in being able to access safe and timely care," she said.
"We've promised to actually enact the recommendations that came out of the health inquiry."
As a Gunnedah local, Ms McGrath said she knows all about inequitable health services.
"There has been a little bit of success with attracting GP's, but the issues with the hospital continue, the lack of staffing is beyond crisis point," she said.
Addressing issues in education and keeping manufacturing in the regions, are also high on Ms McGrath's agenda.
"I feel quite strongly that the policies Labor are offering is what we need," she said.
The election announcement brings the fight for public office to a four-person race.
Ms McGrath will go up against incumbent MP Kevin Anderson, Tamworth's deputy mayor and independent conservative Mark Rodda and Green's candidate Ryan Brooke.
Mr Anderson has had a firm hold on the seat for more than a decade, but Ms McGrath said she's hopeful there's an "appetite" for change.
"I guess really people have to ask themselves if they think they're better off than they were 12 years ago," she said.
The state election will be held on March 25.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
