The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah's Kate McGrath announced as Labor candidate for Tamworth in 2023 March state election

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah's Kate McGrath has been announced as the Labor candidate for the seat of Tamworth in the 2023 state election. Picture Supplied

GUNNEDAH councillor Kate McGrath has promised better health outcomes for the Tamworth region as she enters the parliamentary race for office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.