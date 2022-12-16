CANCER survivor Ryan Brooke was inspired to step forward for the Greens to compete for the seat of Tamworth after a "humbling" experience with his health.
Medical services in the region will be a focus for the small business owner leading into the March state election.
The 30-year-old worked as a frontline health worker at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, only to be diagnosed with testicular cancer towards the end of lockdown.
"It led me to wanting to get more involved in community politics," he said.
A contributing factor was seeing sick people from rural areas travel into the city for treatment.
He lived just minutes from the hospital, but he was so physically sick, even he dreaded the trip.
"I couldn't imagine having to spend multiple hours travelling in a car," he said.
"There needs to be a greater emphasis on trying to expand those services to more remote locations."
The Greens are yet to announce their full platform, but Mr Brooke is committed to seeing Banksia and the Gunnedah hospital redevelopment progress within the next term.
He admits incumbent member Kevin Anderson is in "a very safe seat".
"Tamworth is pretty heavy Nationals heartland," he said.
"It's a place that traditionally, the Greens haven't done exceptionally well at."
The results from May's Federal election saw the Greens double their previous count in the country music capital to 5.26 per cent of the vote.
"I think that's indicative of a wider trend within Australia, and within NSW as well," he said.
"I think it could be a sign that times are changing."
