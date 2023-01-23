A MAN at the centre of a police probe into a robbery at gunpoint has been arrested.
The Leader can reveal 26-year-old Bruce Swan is behind bars after he was captured by police in Inverell.
He appeared in an out-of-sessions bail hearing in Tamworth at the weekend on charges of breaching an AVO, as well as warrants which had been out for his arrest in relation to armed robbery.
On Monday, he fronted Moree Local Court facing four sets of matters, which were adjourned by magistrate Catherine Samuels.
Swan was not required to enter pleas and remains bail refused.
Last week, the Leader revealed Swan was at the centre of the police investigation into the armed hold-up of a woman in the early hours of January 3 in Guyra.
It came just days after they issued a statewide alert in a bid to find Swan who they warned could be armed and dangerous.
New England police have been investigating the Guyra hold-up of a woman at gunpoint in the early hours of January 3.
Police said they believe three offenders involved "that are wanted in relation to that investigation".
The offenders were armed with a firearm when they threatened and robbed the woman of her car on January 3, police said.
Officers said the woman was on the corner of Clarke Street and Sandon Street in Guyra about 4am when she was confronted by the offenders wielding a firearm.
The trio are accused of robbing the woman at gunpoint of her Subaru station wagon, which was later found dumped on Dodds Road at Elsmore, where the victim's phone was recovered too.
A white Isuzu DMax dual cab ute - which is pictured in the CCTV - is also key to the police probe.
The CCTV of the ute was released earlier this month by New England detectives in the hope someone might have spotted the ute, or offenders fleeing the area.
The CCTV from a Guyra camera captures the 4WD ute speeding past on Ollera Street minutes after the armed robbery.
Last weekend, New England police confirmed detectives suspected the offenders were using the ute to get to Guyra, but the ute had been tracked to a company with representatives "assisting with inquiries" as to who might have been behind the wheel.
The ute was found abandoned on January 10 in Inverell and has been seized for forensic investigations.
Police have made an appeal for "anyone with information on those vehicles to come forward".
Anyone who saw the white ute - which has writing on the side - in the early hours of January 3 is urged to contact New England detectives.
Police are also appealing for anyone in Guyra who saw three men acting suspiciously before the hold-up to contact 6771 0699.
