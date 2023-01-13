Tamworth deputy mayor Mark Rodda and incumbent MP Kevin Anderson will face off for the second time in the parliamentary race for state office.
The third-term councillor and father-of-six announced on Friday he will stand as an independent conservative against Mr Anderson, for the state seat of Tamworth, in the name of giving his kids the future they deserve.
"I need to be able to look my kids in the face in the future and say 'I did everything possible to thwart the demise of rural NSW'," he said.
Mr Rodda said the driving force behind his campaign was seeing a "lengthy record" of "unfulfilled promises" during the last four years including Gunnedah hospital, Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit, Rangari Road and Tamworth's University of New England Campus.
"All promises and no delivery," he said.
READ ALSO:
"The last four years has clearly demonstrated that safe seats like Tamworth are often neglected."
The announcement sets up a second showdown with incumbent MP Kevin Anderson - the long-time Nationals member for the state seat of Tamworth.
The pair faced off at the last state election, before Mr Anderson won the seat convincingly with more than 50 per cent of the primary vote. Mr Anderson also won every booth in the electorate.
In response to Mr Rodda's campaign announcement, Mr Anderson said it was the "beauty" of democracy.
"Anyone can put their hand up to represent their community, just like I did when I put my hand up a little while ago to get things done," Mr Anderson said.
If he is re-elected in March, Mr Anderson said he already had a "strong plan" for the future of Tamworth.
"What I've got to do is keep working hard and deliver on the strong vision I have for the Tamworth electorate and improving the lives for people in our community."
March is set to be a three-man race for seat of Tamworth with Greens candidate Ryan Brooke announcing his campaign in December.
Mr Rodda will not be required to step down from his duties as deputy mayor or a councillor for the Tamworth region during his campaign.
But he told the Leader if there was pressure from other councillors to do so he would let someone else take on role of second-in-command.
If he is elected to state office he will no longer be able to serve on council and a by-election will be held to fill his spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.