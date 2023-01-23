The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

P-plater loses his licence after being caught speeding on Werris Creek Road at Duri, near Tamworth, during country music festival operation

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police stop the driver on Werris Creek Road at Duri. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A P-PLATER has lost his licence and had his car's registration plates confiscated, after being caught more than 50km over the speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.