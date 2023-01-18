Country music enthusiasts can expect a reprieve from the heat over the last four days of the festival.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of showers on Thursday, with up to 10mm of rain and the chance of a 'possibly severe' thunderstorm.
Tourists and locals sweltered through the first six days of festival - most of which were over 35 degrees - but relief is on its way.
READ MORE:
The storm is expected to clear by Friday, but the cooler temperatures will last through the weekend with highs on Friday and Saturday at 30 degrees or below.
This means Tamworth could see its coolest January Golden Guitar awards ceremony in over a decade (the 2012 awards clocked in at 25 degrees).
Further rain on Sunday morning and early afternoon are expected to bring the top temperature down to 28 degrees, more than seven degrees cooler than the hottest day of the festival (35.9 degrees).
Sun protection is still recommended for festivalgoers over the weekend, as the UV index is forecast to remain at 'extreme' levels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.