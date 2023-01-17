Award-winning country music singer-songwriter Travis Collins has been chosen to host Australia's highest honour for country music: the Golden Guitar Awards.
An eight-time Golden Guitar winner, Mr Collins will soon become a first-time Golden Guitar host.
It's a far cry from his humble beginnings busking on the streets of Tamworth at the tender age of 11.
Mr Collins will also join a plethora of performances on the night headlined by Casey Barnes, James Johnston and Amber Lawrence.
"Some of Australia's biggest country stars [are] ready to take to the stage," Toyota Golden Guitar Awards Executive Producer Peter Ross said.
A score of Australia's biggest names in country music will also perform, including Female Artist of the Year Ashleigh Dallas and fourteen-time Golden Guitar winner Luke O'Shea.
A dozen of the night's performers are also award nominees themselves, including:
Plus the show's host, Travis Collins, who is nominated for Video of the Year.
The list of performers is rounded out by multi-Golden Guitar award winners Melinda Schneider and Dean Perrett.
The star-studded lineup of country music stars are promising a night of thrills and excitement at the country music festival's pinnacle event.
"The calibre of talent performing at the 51st awards proves our country music industry is thriving and continuing to grow and we're all excited for a fantastic night out," Mr Ross said.
The 2023 Golden Guitar awards will be held from 7:30pm on Saturday January 21.
