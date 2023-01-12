The majority of the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) is set to happen under a hot summer sun, according to the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Temperatures are expected to hit 35 or higher from Sunday through to the following Thursday with little to no cloud cover or chance of rain.
If the weather forecast is accurate, this will be the first January to see five consecutive days of 35 degree heat in three years.
In January last year, the heat was much more spread out, with only six days over 35 degrees across the entire month.
For festival attendees this could be quite a shock compared to last year's April festival, which didn't have a single day over 29 degrees.
Thankfully, the good folks at St John Ambulance have shared a few tips for handling the heat:
There could be some reprieve from the heat towards the end of the festival.
Southern winds are expected to deliver storm clouds as well as a chance of rain starting from Thursday which could cool Tamworth down to 29 degrees through the final festival weekend.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
