AN ELECTRICAL fault is thought to have sparked a grassfire which tore through hundreds of hectares of farmland near Tamworth.
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson confirmed the fireground on the outskirts of Barraba would be monitored for flare ups into the weekend after it was brought under control on Thursday.
"The fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short at Red Hill ... on Wednesday, spread quickly, crossing Manilla Road several times with multiple fronts before travelling up steep terrain," the spokesperson said.
The blaze burned through more than 500 hectares of grassland, mostly on the eastern side of Fossickers Way, near Oakhampton Road, after taking off on Wednesday afternoon.
RFS volunteers fought alongside Fire and Rescue NSW crews and landowners, and had the support of police and a large air tanker which was called in from Dubbo.
"Aircraft were called to assist ground crews and protect communication towers to the east of the main fire," the RFS spokesperson said.
"Farmers with private firefighting appliances worked alongside the [RFS] to contain the fire into the night."
The plane was able to drop fire retardant was well as water in a bid to douse the flames from above.
A cooler change on Thursday morning and rain the night before helped knock the flames down.
Firefighters worked tirelessly and were prepared to protect sheds and homes at isolated properties if the fire risk worsened, but none came under immediate threat.
The RFS spokesperson warned firefighters were particularly concerned about the risk of grassfires in the region, with vegetation growth running wild after rain and flooding.
The RFS urged everyone to have and discuss a bushfire survival plan, and know what to do if fire threatens when travelling an unknown area.
